Bangladesh's Tanzid Hasan Tamim slams his 7th T20I half-century: Stats

Bangladesh cricket team batter Tanzid Hasan Tamim played a clutch knock of 52 runs from 31 balls versus Afghanistan in Match No. 9 of the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025. Tanzid added an opening stand worth 63 runs alongside Saif Hassan. This was followed by a 24-run stand alongside skipper Litton Das. Thereafter, the batter perished as Bangladesh crossed the 100-run mark.

Knock Tanzid makes his presence felt Tanzid and Saif handed Bangladesh a strong start in the powerplay overs. Tanzid was the key figure, belting 32 runs from 12 balls in this phase. Right after the powerplay, Saif was dismissed (30) before the momentum dropped and runs dried up. Tanzid reached his fifty from 28 balls in the 12th over. He was dismissed by Noor Ahmad shortly thereafter.

Stats Tanzid gets past 2,100 runs in T20 cricket Tanzid's knock had four fours and three sixes. He struck at 167.74. He has raced to 804 runs from 34 matches at 26.80. This was his 7th fifty in T20Is. As per ESPNcricinfo, the batter has amassed 2,110 runs overall in his T20 career. This was his 15th T20 fifty (100s: 2). He averages 29.71.