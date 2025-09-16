Injured Mitchell Santner ruled out of Australia T20I series: Details

New Zealand's white-ball captain Mitchell Santner has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against Australia . The three-match series is scheduled to be played on October 1, 3, and 4 in Mount Maunganui. Michael Bracewell will lead a 14-man squad that sees the return of pace duo Kyle Jamieson and Ben Sears. However, Lockie Ferguson and Adam Milne have been ruled out due to injuries.

Team changes Bracewell to lead New Zealand Santner, who underwent abdominal surgery last month, was hopeful of recovering in time for the series. However, he hasn't been able to do so. New Zealand coach Rob Walter expressed his disappointment at losing the skipper but showed confidence in Bracewell's leadership skills. "Never nice to lose your skipper," Walter said in a press conference. "Michael has already been the captain of this team and did a great job against Pakistan."

Player unavailability Other players ruled out Along with Santner, Ferguson (hamstring) and Milne (foot) have also been ruled out due to injuries. Will O'Rourke (back), Glenn Phillips (groin), Finn Allen (foot) were already unavailable for New Zealand's first home series of the season. Kane Williamson made himself unavailable but is likely to return for the white-ball series against England.

Player returns Return of Jamieson and Sears Jamieson and Sears have been included in the squad after missing the tri-series in Zimbabwe in July. Jamieson missed the tour due to his first child's birth while Sears was ruled out with a side injury. Walter was happy to see Sears back fully fit, saying "He's worked incredibly hard over the last 12 weeks to be back on the park."

Squad retention Other notable takeaways With Santner's absence, legspinner Ish Sodhi has been retained in the smaller squad. He had played only two of New Zealand's five matches in Zimbabwe and missed out on the final despite impressive performances. Devon Conway, who signed a casual playing agreement with New Zealand this week alongside Williamson, Allen, Seifert and Ferguson, keeps his place after being a late call-up to Zimbabwe where he opened alongside Seifert.