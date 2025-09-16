Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad becomes highest T20 wicket-taker in 2025: Stats
What's the story
Afghanistan cricket team spinner Noor Ahmad bagged two wickets against Bangladesh in Match 9 of the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025. Noor clocked 2/23 from his 4 overs in Abu Dhabi as Bangladesh were restricted to 154/5 in 20 overs. Notably, Noor has now become the highest wicket-taker this year in overall T20 cricket. He has surpassed Jason Holder. Here's more.
Information
Noor races to 71 wickets in T20s
As per ESPNcricinfo, Noor has 71 wickets this year from 51 T20 matches at 18.28. These wickets have come for Afghanistan, Boost Defenders, Chennai Super Kings, Durban's Super Giants, Manchester Originals Men, and Texas Super Kings.
Do you know?
Noor surpasses West Indies pacer Holder
As mentioned, Noor went past Holder in terms of T20 wickets in 2025. Holder owns 70 scalps from 50 matches at 22.74. He has represented Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Islamabad United, Khulna Tigers, Los Angeles Knight Riders, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, and West Indies.