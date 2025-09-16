Noor Ahmad did well versus Bangladesh (Image Source: X/@ACBofficials)

Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad becomes highest T20 wicket-taker in 2025: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 10:54 pm Sep 16, 202510:54 pm

What's the story

Afghanistan cricket team spinner Noor Ahmad bagged two wickets against Bangladesh in Match 9 of the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025. Noor clocked 2/23 from his 4 overs in Abu Dhabi as Bangladesh were restricted to 154/5 in 20 overs. Notably, Noor has now become the highest wicket-taker this year in overall T20 cricket. He has surpassed Jason Holder. Here's more.