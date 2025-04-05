Police said the accused took advantage of the victim's vulnerable condition.

He had allegedly raped her thrice when she was alone at home, said Assistant Commissioner of Police Shailesh Kale.

The victim, a chemotherapy patient at a Mumbai hospital, was found pregnant during a routine check-up.

This prompted the filing of a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.