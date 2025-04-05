Man arrested for raping 13-year-old cancer patient in Thane
What's the story
A 29-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating a 13-year-old cancer patient in Maharashtra's Thane district.
The suspect was apprehended from Bihar, police said.
The accused hails from the same village as the victim's family. He had arranged accommodation for them in Badlapur two months ago and ostensibly helped with her treatment.
Exploitation
Accused exploited girl's vulnerability during treatment
Police said the accused took advantage of the victim's vulnerable condition.
He had allegedly raped her thrice when she was alone at home, said Assistant Commissioner of Police Shailesh Kale.
The victim, a chemotherapy patient at a Mumbai hospital, was found pregnant during a routine check-up.
This prompted the filing of a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Assistance
Accused's role in victim's family's accommodation and treatment
According to Senior Inspector Kiran Balwadkar, the accused had booked accommodation for the victim's family in Badlapur and was also involved in getting her treated.
"During this time, he raped her and she got pregnant," Balwadkar said.
The arrested suspect has been remanded to judicial custody, while further investigations into this disturbing case continue.