Justice Yashwant Varma sworn in as Allahabad HC judge
What's the story
Justice Yashwant Varma has been sworn in as a judge of the Allahabad High Court, despite an ongoing internal investigation.
The inquiry is in connection with the discovery of semi-burnt cash at his residence.
No judicial work has been allocated to him yet, after he was transferred from the Delhi HC to Allahabad amid this controversy.
Legal challenge
Oath-taking ceremony challenged amid cash discovery
A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed before the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad HC challenged Justice Varma's oath-taking ceremony.
The PIL lodged by advocate Vikash Chaturvedi sought to restrain the oath-taking ceremony till an in-house probe into the cash discovery was completed.
This legal action comes amid ongoing media and public scrutiny.
Bar association's stance
Allahabad HC Bar Association criticizes appointment
The Allahabad HC Bar Association has also conveyed its opposition to Justice Varma's appointment in a letter to the Chief Justice and judges of the HC.
"We aren't a trash bin," it said, expressing its unhappiness with the move.
Despite protests by the Allahabad Bar Association against his transfer, the Centre went ahead with his repatriation based on a Supreme Court Collegium recommendation.
Legal proceedings
Supreme Court dismisses petition seeking FIR against Justice Varma
The SC has recently quashed a petition seeking an FIR against Justice Varma, calling it "premature."
The court said a decision on whether an FIR should be registered will be taken after the inquiry ends.
This comes in the wake of no arrests or seizures since the incident came to light in March, adding to the confusion surrounding his appointment.