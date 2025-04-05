India experiences contrasting weather: North faces heat, rain in south
What's the story
India is witnessing a striking weather contrast right now: while parts of the north are reeling under an intense heatwave, heavy rainfall is predicted in the southern and eastern regions.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued several warnings as the country enters its peak summer season.
Delhi, despite not being under an official heatwave warning, is seeing rising temperatures, which will increase further after April 7.
Alerts
Heatwave alerts issued for several states
Severe heat has already set in parts of northwestern India, with Barmer (Rajasthan) recording a maximum temperature of 40.2°C on April 2.
The IMD has issued a heatwave alert for Saurashtra and Kutch till April 8, Rajasthan from April 6-9, and Punjab and Haryana from April 7-9.
Northern and central parts, including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, eastern UP, and Maharashtra, are also likely to see temperature spikes.
Rainfall warnings
Cyclonic activity triggers rainfall alerts across southern states
Cyclonic circulation over Kerala and another developing near West Bengal and Bangladesh have set off rainfall alerts across southern states.
IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Puducherry till at least April 6.
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana would see light to fairly widespread showers with gusty winds (30-40km/h).
Weather warnings
Yellow alerts issued in several Tamil Nadu districts
Yellow alerts have been declared in several Tamil Nadu districts, including Coimbatore, Erode, Madurai, and Tirunelveli.
In Kerala, alerts are in place today (April 5) in Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Wayanad, where isolated heavy rains of 64.5mm-115.5mm are likely within a day.
The National Centre for Oceanographic Studies and Research (INCOIS) has also warned of potential coastal erosion due to high waves caused by the black sea phenomenon.
Storm warnings
Cyclonic systems to bring thunderstorms and rain
Cyclonic systems over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and southwest Madhya Pradesh are expected to bring thunderstorms, rain, and possibly hail to parts of MP, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.
Winds may reach 40-50km/h in Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal.
The northeast is on alert for thunderstorms and lightning across Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.
Weather forecast
IMD forecasts hotter-than-average April to June season
IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mahapatra has predicted a hotter-than-average April to June season, though El Nino conditions aren't expected during monsoon.
He said increased frequency and severity of heatwaves are likely to affect large parts of central and western India.
Meanwhile, Mumbai continues to sweat it out amid humid conditions at 71%. Temperature has been fluctuating between 24°C and 31°C.