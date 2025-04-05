What's the story

In a tragic accident on Friday night, three young girls died when a truck rammed into their roadside hut in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh.

The mishap happened around 11:00pm near the Kamakhya Dham temple in the Gahmar police station area.

The victims were identified as Sapna Kumari (9), Kabootri (7), and Jwala (4).

Their mother, Santara Devi, was also injured. She is being treated at a government hospital.