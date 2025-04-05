Truck collides with hut in Uttar Pradesh, killing 3 girls
What's the story
In a tragic accident on Friday night, three young girls died when a truck rammed into their roadside hut in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh.
The mishap happened around 11:00pm near the Kamakhya Dham temple in the Gahmar police station area.
The victims were identified as Sapna Kumari (9), Kabootri (7), and Jwala (4).
Their mother, Santara Devi, was also injured. She is being treated at a government hospital.
Driver on the run
Truck driver absconding, police launch manhunt
The truck was reportedly on its way from Ghazipur to Bara when it rammed into the hut.
Station House Officer (SHO) Ashish Nath Singh confirmed the children were killed on the spot in the accident.
The truck driver has absconded, and police have launched a manhunt to nab him.
The truck involved in this tragic incident has been seized by law enforcement authorities for further investigation.