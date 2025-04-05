What's the story

23-year-old law student Rakshit Chaurasiya has been confirmed to be under the influence of drugs when he drove his car and caused a fatal crash in Vadodara on March 13.

One woman died and several others were injured.

Forensic tests found Chaurasiya and his two friends tested positive for marijuana (ganja). They have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.