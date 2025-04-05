Vadodara car crash: Accused high on drugs, screamed 'another round'
What's the story
23-year-old law student Rakshit Chaurasiya has been confirmed to be under the influence of drugs when he drove his car and caused a fatal crash in Vadodara on March 13.
One woman died and several others were injured.
Forensic tests found Chaurasiya and his two friends tested positive for marijuana (ganja). They have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
Incident
Details of the crash and its aftermath
Chaurasiya, a native of Varanasi, was behind the wheel of a car that rammed into three two-wheelers near Chandravali Circle in Karelibaug.
The first was a vehicle carrying siblings Vikas, Komal, and Jayesh Kevlani.
The second was Nisha Shah riding with her two kids, Jainil (12) and Rency (10).
The last was a couple, Purav (40) and Himani Patel (37). The latter lost her life to her injuries.
Post-crash behavior
Chaurasiya's actions after the crash drew public ire
After the crash, Chaurasiya was captured on camera walking on the road and shouting, 'another round.' This triggered public outrage, with passers-by confronting him.
He also got a beating from an angry mob before the police intervened.
Initially suspected of being drunk, he was charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder by Karelibaug police.
The incident has triggered nationwide outrage, demanding strict punishment for Chaurasiya.
Arrests
Police have arrested Chaurasiya, investigation ongoing
Chaurasiya is in judicial custody, while cops are set to arrest Bharwad soon. Police are also looking into how the accused procured marijuana.
DCP Panna Momaya confirmed all three tested positive for ganja (marijuana). "Chaurasiya was high on the intoxicant while driving."
A separate case under the NDPS Act was registered against all three, and another for driving under the influence of drugs was added to Chaurasiya's original FIR.