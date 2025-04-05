India set to acquire 26 Rafale-M fighter jets
What's the story
The Indian government is set to clear the acquisition of 26 Rafale-M maritime strike fighters.
The $7.6 billion deal will be taken to the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) later this month.
This acquisition is in line with India's plan to strengthen its defense capabilities, after a capital outlay of over ₹2 lakh crore in 2024-25 by the NDA government.
Naval upgrade
Rafale-M jets to enhance Indian Navy's capabilities
Rafale-M jets will give a big boost to the operational capabilities of the Indian Navy. The advanced fighter aircraft will be deployed on India's two aircraft carriers, augmenting naval power at sea.
However, the deal for three diesel-electric submarines is also expected to get the government nod soon. The submarines will help strengthen conventional deterrence in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).
Contract details
Defense contracts reflect government's focus on military capacity
In 2024-2025, the defense ministry signed 193 contracts worth ₹2,09,059.85 crore. This is an increase from last year's 192 contracts worth ₹1,04,855.92 crore.
Since coming to power in 2014, the Modi government has signed 1,096 defense contracts worth nearly ₹10 lakh crore, showcasing its focus on building military capacity amidst regional tensions and global instability.