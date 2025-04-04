5.0-magnitude quake rocks Nepal: Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, North India
An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter Scale jolted Nepal on Friday evening, while the tremors were also felt in parts of North India, including Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.
India's National Center for Seismology (NCS) confirmed the epicenter was in Nepal and that the earthquake struck at a depth of 20km at 7:52pm IST.
Social media was soon flooded with posts by residents who felt the tremors first-hand.
What the NCS posted on X
EQ of M: 5.0, On: 04/04/2025 19:52:53 IST, Lat: 28.83 N, Long: 82.06 E, Depth: 20 Km, Location: Nepal.— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) April 4, 2025
Previous incident
This follows 7.7-magnitude quake in Myanmar
The Nepal quake comes only a week after a powerful 7.7-magnitude temblor hit Myanmar on March 28, which caused widespread devastation.
More than 3,000 people lost their lives, and over 4,500 were left injured; at least 341 people are still missing.
At that time, strong tremors were felt across Myanmar's neighboring countries like China, Vietnam, Thailand, and many parts of India as well.