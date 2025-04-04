What's the story

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter Scale jolted Nepal on Friday evening, while the tremors were also felt in parts of North India, including Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

India's National Center for Seismology (NCS) confirmed the epicenter was in Nepal and that the earthquake struck at a depth of 20km at 7:52pm IST.

Social media was soon flooded with posts by residents who felt the tremors first-hand.