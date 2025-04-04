SC allows power cut in Jharkhand's Ram Navami procession routes
What's the story
The Supreme Court has allowed the Jharkhand government to cut off power supply temporarily during the upcoming Ram Navami processions.
This comes in a bid to avoid possible electrocution incidents due to participants carrying long poles and flags.
The state's request in this regard was heard and approved by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, Justices Sanjay Kumar, and KV Viswanathan on Friday.
Reversal
High court's previous ruling overturned
The Jharkhand High Court had earlier directed the Jharkhand Bijli Vitaran Nigam Limited (JBVNL) not to cut electric supply during the festive season.
The state of Jharkhand then moved the SC, which modified the high court's order, allowing power cuts only on routes where Ram Navami processions would be held.
However, it asked the state government to restrict power cuts to procession routes alone and keep hospitals on supply during scheduled cuts.
Safety concerns
Previous incidents prompt precautionary measures
Furthermore, the SC ordered JBVNL chief to submit an undertaking to the high court guaranteeing that power outages will be reduced and that emergency power supplies to hospitals will be maintained.
As many as 29 people died in electrocution when flags brushed against high-tension wires during a religious procession in early 2000s.
The state government, represented by advocate Kapil Sibal, told the top court these festival-specific power cuts have been in force for over two decades to avoid such mishaps.
Order
High court's directive on power supply
In its order, the Jharkhand High Court had directed the JBVNL not to suspend power supply for a long time, except in extreme emergencies like inclement weather.
The court observed that prolonged power cuts can affect senior citizens, students preparing for exams, pregnant women, and hospitals.
It also asked authorities to ensure procession organizers don't carry long poles/flags which can disrupt power supply.