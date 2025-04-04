What's the story

The Union Cabinet, headed by PM Narendra Modi, has cleared four railway multitracking projects.

The projects across Maharashtra, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh involve an investment of ₹18,658 crore. They will improve the current railway network by about 1,247km.

One of them, a new line in Chhattisgarh, will result in savings of ₹2,520 crore in logistical expenses as compared to transportation by road on this route.