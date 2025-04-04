Modi government clears ₹18,658cr railway projects for these 3 states
What's the story
The Union Cabinet, headed by PM Narendra Modi, has cleared four railway multitracking projects.
The projects across Maharashtra, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh involve an investment of ₹18,658 crore. They will improve the current railway network by about 1,247km.
One of them, a new line in Chhattisgarh, will result in savings of ₹2,520 crore in logistical expenses as compared to transportation by road on this route.
Project details
New railway line in Chhattisgarh to boost industrial growth
The Kharsia-Naya Raipur-Parmalkasa line will provide direct connectivity to Baloda Bazar, making it easier to set up new industrial units like cement plants in the area.
The Cabinet has cleared an investment of ₹8,741 crore for the 615km railway line.
In Maharashtra, ₹4,819 crore has been allocated for doubling the Gondia-Balharshah route, while Odisha will see a 277km ₹3,917 crore project adding third and fourth lines between Sambalpur and Jarapada.
Additional project
Jharsuguda-Sason line to improve connectivity
The fourth sanctioned project is for adding third and fourth lines to the Jharsuguda-Sason line in Odisha.
These railway projects will generate about 379 lakh human-days of direct employment in construction.
They will also add 88.77 million tons per annum (MTPA) of freight traffic, helping to bring down logistics costs, cut oil imports by 95 crore liters, and reduce CO2 emissions by 477 crore Kg.
Project impact
Infrastructure upgrades to benefit millions
Infrastructure upgrades will involve the construction of 19 new stations, enhancing connectivity to around 3,350 villages and benefiting a population of about 47.25 lakh.
Projects will be completed by the end of FY31 and will likely streamline supply chains by increasing line capacity along key routes for coal, iron ore, and other minerals.