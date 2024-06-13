Deadly fire in Kuwait's Mangaf city

40 Indians killed in Kuwait building fire, PM takes stock

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:44 am Jun 13, 202409:44 am

What's the story At least 40 Indians have been killed in the Kuwait fire that broke out in a building housing workers in Mangaf city on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs has said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday night chaired a review meeting at his residence on the tragedy. After the meeting, the PM Office announced an ex-gratia relief of ₹2 lakh each to the families of the deceased Indian nations from the Prime Minister Relief Fund.

Accident details

50+ suffered injuries, undergoing treatment

On Wednesday 6:00am (local time) a fire broke out in the kitchen of a six-storey building housing nearly 195 workers from the same company. Most of the fatalities occurred due to smoke inhalation while the residents were asleep. Over 50 people sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at five government hospitals in Kuwait: Adan, Jaber, Farwaniya, Mubarak Al Kabeer, and Jahra. According to the ministry, hospital authorities have indicated that the majority of the admitted patients are in stable condition.

Government's response

MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh to visit Kuwait

Meanwhile, Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh reached Kuwait on Thursday to take stock of the situation. He said on Wednesday, "The incident in Kuwait is unfortunate...all of us, including the PM, are very concerned." He added that bodies will be brought to India as soon as they are identified. Singh added that the latest figures that "we had last night, the casualty figures are around 48-49 out of this 42 or 43 are believed to be Indians."

Minister in Kuwait

Victims' bodies charred, DNA testing underway to confirm identity

After reaching Kuwait, Singh said the bodies of some Indians killed in the fire are charred beyond recognition, and DNA testing is underway to confirm their identities. Singh added that an Indian Air Force plane is prepared to bring the bodies home. "Once the bodies are identified, their families will be notified, and our Air Force plane will transport them back," he said.

Official response

Jaishankar speaks to Kuwaiti counterpart

Separately, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his Kuwaiti counterpart, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, who updated him on the efforts by local authorities. "Was assured that the incident would be fully investigated and that responsibility will be fixed," Jaishankar said on X, urging early repatriation of the deceased. The Ministry of External Affairs stated the Indian embassy in Kuwait is in contact with local authorities and has set up a helpline at +965-65505246 (WhatsApp and regular calls) for family inquiries.

Kuwait's response

Kuwait Emir launches investigation

Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait, has ordered an investigation into the fire, pledging accountability for those responsible. The Kuwait Times reported that Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousuf Al-Sabah, the First Deputy Prime Minister, has ordered the arrest of the building's owner, janitor, and the company owner responsible for the workers, pending the criminal evidence personnel's examination of the scene.

Information

Indians make up 21% of Kuwait's population

Kuwait, similar to other Persian Gulf countries, has a significant migrant worker community that greatly exceeds the local population. Indians make up 21% (1 million) of Kuwait's total population and 30% (approximately 900,000) of its workforce. Other victims of the tragedy are reportedly from Pakistan, the Philippines, Egypt, and Nepal.