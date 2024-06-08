Next Article

Legendary media mogul Ramoji Rao passes away

By Tanvi Gupta 09:08 am Jun 08, 202409:08 am

What's the story Ramoji Rao, the legendary media mogul and founder of Ramoji Film City, passed away on Saturday morning in Hyderabad. He was 87. Per reports, the media tycoon had breathing difficulties and was undergoing treatment in Hyderabad. He was shifted from his residence in Ramoji Film City to a private hospital in Nanakramguda on Friday afternoon following a decline in his health. He breathed his last at 3:45am. May he rest in peace.

Condolences

National leaders mourned Rao's death

Prominent political leaders have expressed their condolences over Rao's death. Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned his passing, stating it was "extremely saddening" and praised Rao as a "visionary" who revolutionized Indian media. "Through his noteworthy efforts, he set new standards for innovation and excellence in the media and entertainment world," he said. Telangana BJP chief, Minister of Tourism, and Culture G Kishan Reddy acknowledged Rao's "remarkable contributions to Telugu media and journalism."

Twitter Post

Legacy

Rao's diverse business ventures and contributions

Rao led the Ramoji Group, which included several business ventures such as Ramoji Film City, the world's largest film production facility. His empire also encompassed Eenadu newspaper, the ETV Network of TV channels, and the film production company Usha Kiran Movies. Other businesses under his leadership included Margadarsi Chit Fund, Dolphin Group of hotels, Kalanjali shopping mall, Priya Pickles, and Mayuri Film Distributors.

Accolades

Rao's honors and achievements in film and journalism

In addition to his media ventures, Rao produced about 50 films and telefilms under the production company Ushakiran Movies. Some notable films include Naache Mayuri, Chitram, Chitra, and Betting Bangaraju. His contributions to the film industry were recognized with a National Award and multiple Filmfare Awards South. In 2016, he received the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honor, for his contributions in journalism, literature, and education.

Influence

Rao's significant role in Indian entertainment and media

Rao was a significant figure in the Indian entertainment and media landscape, known for his close ties with former Andhra Pradesh chief ministers NT Rama Rao and Chandrababu Naidu. Many celebrities, including Rohith Nara, Pawan Kalyan, and Manoj Manchu, took to X (formerly Twitter) to pay their tributes. His remains have been shifted to his residence at Ramoji Film City where several political leaders and film personalities are expected to pay their last respects.