Next Article

PM Modi's spiritual journey in Tamil Nadu

PM pens letter to citizens after 45-hour meditation

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:32 am Jun 03, 202411:32 am

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday concluded a 45-hour meditation at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari. After this, he penned a letter titled "New Sankalps from the Sadhana in Kanniyakumari," reflecting on his experiences, the Lok Sabha elections of 2024, and India's future. Here's a gist of the PM's letter:

After campaigning

PM Modi's reflections on meditation and politics

Modi described the experience of meditation amidst the political climate as a void where "the heated political debates, the attacks and counter-attacks, the voices and words of accusations" vanished. He credited Kanyakumari and Swami Vivekananda's inspiration for making the meditation experience "effortless." "Amidst this detachment, amidst the peace and silence, my mind was constantly thinking about the bright future of Bharat, the goals of Bharat," he said.

PM's letter

'India's welfare benefits planet's journey to progress'

In his letter, the PM talked about how India's growth journey has been inspirational for the rest of the world. "Bharat's welfare benefits our planet's journey to progress...Bharat gained independence on August 15, 1947. At that time, many countries...were under colonial rule. Bharat's independence journey inspired...many of those countries to achieve their own freedom. That same spirit was seen decades later when the world came face to face with the once in a century COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

'Good governance'

'India's governance model example for many countries'

He added that India's governance model has become an example for many countries around the world. "Empowering 25 crore people to rise above poverty in...10 years is unprecedented. Innovative practices such as Pro-People Good Governance, aspirational districts...aspirational blocks are being discussed globally...Our efforts, from empowering the poor to last-mile delivery, have inspired the world by prioritizing individuals standing at the last rung of society. Bharat's Digital India campaign is now an example for the entire world," PM Modi said.

Global context

PM reminds citizens of their responsibilities toward India

PM Modi also reminded the citizens of their responsibilities toward the country. "The development trajectory of Bharat fills us with pride and glory, but at the same time, it also reminds the 140 crore citizens of their responsibilities," he said. "We must see Bharat's development in a global context, and for this, it is essential that we understand Bharat's internal capabilities. We must acknowledge Bharat's strengths, nurture them, and utilize them for the benefit of the world," he added.

PM calls on citizens

'Let's come together and create a Viksit Bharat'

The PM called upon the people to take India to new heights. He said, "Let's dedicate the next 25 years solely for the nation. Our efforts will create a strong foundation for the coming generations and the coming centuries, taking Bharat to new heights. Looking at the energy and enthusiasm of the country, I can say that the goal is not far away now. Let us take swift steps...let us come together and create a Viksit Bharat."