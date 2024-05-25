Next Article

Kejriwal responds to Pakistani lawmaker's comments

By Chanshimla Varah 02:16 pm May 25, 202402:16 pm

What's the story Former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry, who appears to be a fan of Arvind Kejriwal, judging by his tweets, received a stinging response from the Delhi CM after he commented on the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The uncomfortable rapport started when Kejriwal shared a picture of him and his family on X after casting their votes. Reposting Kejriwal's picture, Hussain wrote, "May peace and harmony defeat forces of hate and extremism." Kejriwal, seemingly unamused, retorted back, "Your tweet is not needed."

Dismissal

Kejriwal's retort to Chaudhry's tweet of support

"Chaudhary Sahib, I and the people of my country are fully capable of handling our issues," Kejriwal replied to Chaudhry. He further advised the Pakistani politician to focus on the current situation in his country, which he described as "very bad." Kejriwal emphasized that India would not tolerate interference from sponsors of terrorism. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also joined in the exchange, writing sarcastically, "Big news for Delhiites. Appeal to vote for Kejriwal made from Pakistan!"

Twitter Post

Check out Kejriwal's reply here

Election participation

Chaudhry's previous support for Kejriwal

This isn't the first instance of Chaudhry showing support for Kejriwal; he had previously backed the Delhi chief minister after he received bail in a money laundering case linked to the liquor excise policy. "Modi G Lost another battle #Kejriwal released... good news for moderate India," the former minister wrote in a post on X. Kejriwal was granted bail by the Supreme Court on May 11, allowing him to campaign in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Polling update

Progress of the Lok Sabha elections

Voting is being held for all seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi on Saturday. Other states also voting in the sixth phase are Bihar (eight seats), all 10 seats in Haryana, one seat in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Jharkhand, six in Odisha, eight in West Bengal, and 14 in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 889 candidates are contesting these seats.