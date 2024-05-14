Next Article

Kangana Ranaut files nomination for LS seat

'Will get success,' says Kangana after filing nomination from Mandi

By Tanvi Gupta 04:24 pm May 14, 202404:24 pm

What's the story Kangana Ranaut, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), officially filed her nomination for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday. She was accompanied by her mother Asha Ranaut, and sister Rangoli Chandel. Expressing her pride in this new venture, she reportedly stated, "Today I have filed nomination from Mandi LS seat...I have been successful in Bollywood and I am hopeful that I will get success in the field of politics as well."

Public influence

Ranaut credited Mandi's people for her political aspiration

Ranaut attributed her decision to enter politics to the people of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. She also highlighted the progress made by women in various fields in Mandi, despite high incidents of feticide a few years ago. "Today, the women from Mandi are in the Army, the field of education and politics," she added. To note, Ranaut hails from Bhambla, a quaint town in the Mandi district of Himachal.

Twitter Post

Take a look at these pictures

Family support

Family expressed confidence in Ranaut's political journey

Ranaut's mother, Asha, expressed confidence in her daughter's political journey. She stated that the 37-year-old actor has done "a lot of work for the people and will do so in the future too." Ranaut's sister, Chandel, extended best wishes on her "new journey." This family support comes as Ranaut faces a formidable challenge from Congress heavyweight Vikramaditya Singh in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. The polling in Himachal is scheduled for June 1.

Dual debut

Ranaut's dual debut: Politics and solo directorial venture

In addition to her political debut, Ranaut is also set to appear in her first solo directorial venture, Emergency. The film, due for release on June 14, revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Ranaut in the titular role. The film features a star-studded ensemble including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik.