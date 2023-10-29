Box office day 2: Kangana Ranaut's 'Tejas' shows no improvement

By Tanvi Gupta 04:24 pm Oct 29, 202304:24 pm

Kangana Ranaut's 'Tejas' earns Rs. 1.25cr on Day 2

The much-anticipated aerial action film Tejas, starring Kangana Ranaut, took flight in theaters on Friday. However, its reception was lukewarm, with earnings totaling Rs. 1.25cr (India nett) on the opening day. Day two didn't bring a significant change in fortune, as the film collected Rs. 1.25cr again, matching its opening day figure. This reflects Tejas's steady but somewhat underwhelming performance at the box office.

Why does this story matter?

Tejas stands at the cusp of potentially becoming Ranaut's fifth consecutive Hindi-language movie to emerge as a flop, following her previous films like Dhaakad (2022) with a Rs. 55L opening, Thalaivii (2021) earning Rs 0.32cr on its release day, Panga (2020), and Judgementall Hai Kya (2019). The actor last struck gold at the box office with her historical drama Manikarnika in 2019.

Day 2 collections: 'Tejas' so far accumulated Rs. 2.5cr

According to Sacnilk, Tejas could only accumulate an estimated Rs. 2.5cr in the first two days. The overall Hindi occupancy was just 7.58% on Saturday, indicating a less-than-ideal response from the audience. Given the somewhat sluggish start, it is important for Tejas to gain momentum over the coming days if it aspires to witness decent numbers at the box office.

Plot to cast: Everything about 'Tejas'

Being touted as "India's first aerial action movie," Tejas is produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies and directed by Sarvesh Mewara. The fictional story is centered on the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill (Ranaut)—an Air Force Pilot—as she embarks on a mission to rescue hostages from the clutches of terrorists. Besides Ranaut, Tejas also features Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Vishak Nair.

Meanwhile, look at Ranaut's upcoming projects

Before Tejas, Ranaut was seen on the big screen in the Tamil-language film Chandramukhi 2, which was a commercial failure. After Tejas, audiences can next catch her in theaters in Emergency, which had its release date pushed to 2024, as recently revealed by Ranaut on social media. Furthermore, the actor unveiled plans for three additional titles, one of them being Tanu Weds Manu 3.

