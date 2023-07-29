Kangana Ranaut takes swipe at 'RRKPK;' mocks Ranveer Singh's style

Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut takes swipe at 'RRKPK;' mocks Ranveer Singh's style

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 29, 2023 | 09:15 pm 3 min read

Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at filmmaker Karan Johar

Whenever a new Bollywood film releases, Kangana Ranaut—controversy's favorite child—never misses an opportunity to provide her critical opinions. This time, she took a dig at filmmaker Karan Johar's latest release, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahanii, featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. In her Instagram Stories, Ranaut unapologetically drew comparisons between RRKPK and Christopher Nolan-helmed Oppenheimer, released on July 21.

Why does this story matter?

The rivalry between once "good friends" Ranaut and Johar has escalated to new heights, surpassing the infamous moments when the Dhaakad actor referred to the renowned Bollywood filmmaker as "the movie mafia" and "the flag bearer of nepotism." Their feud seems to have taken on a life of its own, with both of them engaging in heated exchanges and public criticism of each other.

'Audiences can't be fooled anymore,' stated Ranaut

In her first Instagram Story, Ranaut shared a screengrab of trade analyst Girish Johar's tweet about the box office performance of RRKPK. In response, the Manikarnika actor wrote, "Audience can't be fooled anymore, they have rejected atrocious and creatively poor films full of fake sets and over the top fake costumes... How come [Johar] spent Rs. 250cr on this stupidity...while real talent struggle (sic)."

Ranaut referred to Johar's film as 'daily soap'

Terming Johar's film a "daily soap" and comparing it to Oppenheimer, Ranaut continued, "Indian audiences watching 3 hours long film on the origin of nuclear weapon and intricacies of atomic science...yahan nepo gang ka wahi saas bahu ka rona." Further, Ranaut also advised Johar not to spend such hefty amounts on such films, especially at a time when the industry is facing financial challenges.

'Singh should dress up like normal human being'

Ranaut stopped at nothing and further commented on Singh, who portrays Rocky in RRKPK. Advising Singh that he should stop getting influenced by Johar, Kangana wrote, "He [Singh] should dress up like a normal human being like [Dharmendra or Vinod Khanna] dressed in their days, Indian people can't identify with a cartoon looking person calling himself a hero (sic)."

Meanwhile, here's how much 'RRKPK' has earned on Day 1

After a hiatus of around seven years, Johar made a splashing directorial comeback with RRKPK. The film debuted rather strongly at the Indian box office, reportedly grossing Rs. 11.5 crore on its opening day. Notably, apart from the lead stars, Bhatt and Singh, the film boasts an astounding ensemble of cast, including legendary actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, among others.

Poll Do you think box office numbers are manipulated, especially in the case of Bollywood films?

Yes 0% No 0% Poll is completed

Share this timeline