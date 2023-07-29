'Dream Girl 2' trailer to be out on August 1

'Dream Girl 2' trailer to be out on August 1

Written by Isha Sharma July 29, 2023 | 08:52 pm 2 min read

Mark your calendars for 'Dream Girl 2' trailer

After several postponements and uncertainties, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's Dream Girl 2 is finally releasing next month. It is heading toward a theatrical premiere on August 25 and will clash with Kalki Koechlin's Goldfish. The makers have been promoting Dream Girl 2 for some time now, and through a new video on Sunday, they revealed its trailer will be out on August 1.

Why does this story matter?

Dream Girl, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and released in 2019, was a blockbuster. Shaandilyaa is helming the sequel too, and this time, he has the support of a bigger, more experienced cast. So all eyes will be on August 25 now. Moreover, Khurrana also needs box office success since his Anek, Doctor G, and An Action Hero failed to set the cash registers ringing.

Chunky Panday joins promotions, too!

The most interesting aspect of Dream Girl 2's promo clip is it features Ananya's father Chunky Panday—caught up in the "Pooja fever"—who repeats his "I am a jokin'" catchphrase from Housefull. Ananya asserts it is her film, not Pooja's, and asks her father to call the producer—Balaji Motion Pictures. A few seconds later, we see Chunky calling and flirting with Khurrana's character, Pooja, instead.

Meet large ensemble cast of upcoming comedy film

Apart from Khurrana and Panday, the film features a large ensemble cast reportedly comprising Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, and Manjot Singh. Most of these actors are revered due to their impeccable comic timing. Nushrratt Bharuccha, who starred as the female protagonist in Dream Girl, however, is not part of Dream Girl 2.

Here's what else lead actors are working on

Khurrana was last seen in An Action Hero, which hit theaters in December 2022. Up next, he also has a vampire-themed film in the pipeline; it will be helmed by Amar Kaushik and is part of Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe. Panday, on the other hand, has Arjun Varain Singh's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Amazon Prime Video's Call Me Bae (series) next in line.

