Benedict Cumberbatch teases Doctor Strange's return in new MCU movie

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 05, 2023 | 12:45 pm 3 min read

Benedict Cumberbatch hints at new Doctor Strange appearance

Attention all Doctor Strange fans! After Doctor Strange in the Multiverse in Madness, the caped superhero might feature in the MCU slate next year, teased British actor Benedict Cumberbatch in an interview. While it remains unclear whether the actor referred to a standalone Doctor Strange threequel or a cameo appearance in another MCU film, the news has certainly created a buzz.

Why does this story matter?

Cumberbatch first appeared as Stephen Strange in the 2016 solo movie, Doctor Strange. Since then, his role as the iconic character has seen a meteoric rise in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In 2022, Cumberbatch sparked speculations when he hinted at taking a break from acting. However, just a month later, he reassured fans by expressing his desire to reprise his role as Doctor Strange.

'Some Marvel capers in the making…'

During his appearance for an interview in JW3 Speaker Series, the actor teased fans by stating, "There are some Marvel capers in the making next year." To note, last year, when the actor expressed his desire to reprise Strange's role, he emphasized that there is still a wealth of unexplored territory to delve into regarding the character and his narrative within the expansive MCU.

Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange: Every movie

Based on the eponymous comic book hero, Doctor Strange marked the MCU's foray into the realm of mysticism. Cumberbatch reprised the role in five films, including Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022). He also voiced the character across three episodes of 2021's What If...? animated series.

Post-credits of 'Multiverse of Madness' hinted at third installment

Multiverse of Madness—helmed by Sam Raimi—is a 2016 sequel film, which revolves around Cumberbatch's encounters with a teenager capable of traversing between different universes. The post-credit scene hints at Strange's potential future when Charlize Theron (Clea) informs Strange that he has caused an "incursion" and they are determined to rectify it. When Clea questions if he is afraid, Strange replies, "Not in the least."

Meanwhile, a look at Cumberbatch's upcoming projects

The actor is slated to make an appearance in the adventure-comedy, The Wonderful Story Henry Sugar and the satirical epic, The Book of Clarence, respectively. Both films are scheduled to hit theaters later this year. These features aside, Cumberbatch will also headline The End We Start From, a British survival drama by Mahalia Belo that takes place after an ecological crisis floods London.

