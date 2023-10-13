Akshay Kumar thanks R Madhavan for praising 'Mission Raniganj'

By Aikantik Bag 05:43 pm Oct 13, 202305:43 pm

'Mission Raniganj' is running in theaters now

R Madhavan recently took to social media and praised Akshay Kumar's latest film, Mission Raniganj. In a heartfelt post, he applauded the movie for highlighting unsung heroes and encouraged fans to watch it in theaters. Madhavan also shared the film's trailer and tagged both Kumar and producer Jackky Bhagnani. Khiladi Kumar expressed his gratitude to Madhavan for his kind words and unwavering support.

More about the film

Mission Raniganj, which hit theaters on October 6, tells the true story of mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill. The film chronicles Gill's heroic efforts to save 65 trapped miners at the Raniganj Coalfields in 1989. Alongside Kumar, the movie stars Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. The movie has not performed well at the box office.

