'Ganapath' trailer: Tiger Shroff is set to break class discrimination

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

'Ganapath' trailer: Tiger Shroff is set to break class discrimination

By Aikantik Bag 04:01 pm Oct 09, 202304:01 pm

'Ganapath' trailer is out

The Ganapath teaser gave us a sneak peek at the dystopian world of 2070 AD. Now, the makers have unveiled the action-packed trailer for the upcoming thriller giving fans a taste of the excitement to come. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film boasts a stellar cast headlined by Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachchan. The nearly two-and-a-half-minute trailer shows Shroff's character as a defender of the people against sinister forces.

2/3

The movie is all about storytelling and VFX

The movie is a mix of splendid action and impeccable VFX. The trailer also depicts that the titular character aims to shatter class distinctions (poor and rich) in the dystopian setup. Slated for a worldwide release on October 20, Ganapath will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Produced by Pooja Entertainment in partnership with Good Co., the movie is bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and director Vikas Bahl.

3/3

Twitter Post