Entertainment 2 min read

Happy birthday, Wamiqa Gabbi: OTT roles that made her popular

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 10:00 am Sep 29, 202310:00 am

Wamiqa Gabbi turned a year older on Friday (September 29)

Actor Wamiqa Gabbi, who has predominantly worked in Hindi and Punjabi film industries, among others, turned 30 on Friday (September 29). After appearing in a small role in Jab We Met as one of Geet aka Kareena Kapoor Khan's cousins, Gabbi went on to act in many titles. But it was the OTT space that brought her popularity. Here are her best roles.

Charlie Chopra

Gabbi's latest release Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley saw her essaying the titular role. She plays a detective who is on a mission to prove the innocence of her fiancé, Jimmy Nautiyal (Vivaan Shah), who is accused of murdering his uncle Brigadier Rawat (Gulshan Grover). Gabbi received acclaim for her performance in the series.

Niloufer Qureshi

Jubilee, created and directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, which was released on Amazon Prime Video in April this year, featured Gabbi in an ensemble cast, essaying a courtesan who wants to be an actor, Niloufer Qureshi. Her performance as an aspiring actor was loved by many. The series also starred Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Sidhant Gupta, and Ram Kapoor in important roles.

Megha

Before Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley, Gabbi worked with Vishal Bhardwaj in three other titles - Khufiya (an upcoming movie starring Tabu), Fursat, and Modern Love: Mumbai. Although she was first roped in for Khufiya, it was Modern Love: Mumbai which was released first. The anthology series featured her as Megha in Bhardwaj's Mumbai Dragon, the third story in the series.

Manu

The turning point in Gabbi's career was when she was chosen to play Manu in Grahan. The series is set around the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Directed by Ranjan Chandel, the series premiered on Disney+ Hotstar in June 2021. The young actor's performance garnered the attention of the audience and critics alike and is considered to be one of her best performances, so far.

