'3 Idiots' star Akhil Mishra (58) dies in an accident

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 21, 2023 | 01:33 pm 2 min read

Bollywood actor Akhil Mishra is no more. RIP!

Bollywood actor Akhil Mishra, who is best known for playing Librarian Dubey Ji in Aamir Khan starrer 3 Idiots, passed away, according to media reports, on Thursday. As per The Indian Express, the 58-year-old was at his residence when he reportedly slipped in the kitchen. His German actor-wife Suzanne Bernert was reportedly shooting for a project in Hyderabad when the fatal accident took place.

'My heart is broken': Bernert on Mishra's death

Mishra is now survived by his wife Bernert, who was seen in a cameo role in Asur. In a statement to a publishing house, Bernert reportedly said, "My heart is broken, my second half is gone." A few days back before the untimely death of Mishra, Bernert said in an interview how he put his career on hold to teach her Hindi.

Mishra-Bernert met for a play for the first time

Before marrying Bernert in February 2009, Mishra was married to actor Manju Mishra, whom he lost in the year 1997. Per reports, it was Bernert's second marriage too. Speaking about their love story, Bernert once recalled how she met Mishra for a play, and with time, both fell in love. They celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary in February this year.

CINTAA expressed grief on Mishra's passing away

After the news of his passing away surfaced, many colleagues and fans have been paying their respects to the late actor. Cine and TV Artistes Association, which is popularly known as CINTAA, also paid its tributes to Mishra on X. "CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Akhil Mishra (Member since 1994)," it wrote in its post.

A look at popular works of Mishra

Mishra has worked in various Hindi films and television shows. He was a part of many acclaimed projects such as Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and Gandhi, My Father. However, he is best remembered for playing the librarian in 3 Idiots. The actor was also seen in a pivotal role in Ravi Kumar's Bhopal: A Prayer for Rain, a film on the Bhopal Gas Tragedy.

