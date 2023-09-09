'Jawan' to 'Pathaan': Top 5 elites of Rs. 100cr club

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 09, 2023 | 08:24 pm 2 min read

A look at films that took the shortest time to cross the Rs. 100 crore mark at the box office

For filmmakers, becoming part of the prestigious Rs. 100 crore club is a matter of pride. Many Bollywood films have surpassed the Rs. 100 crore, Rs. 200 crore, Rs. 500 crore marks in recent years, but do you know which Hindi movies were the fastest to hit a century at the Indian box office? If not, check out this list.

'Jawan' (2023)

Topping the list of films that entered the elite Rs. 100 crore fastest is none other than Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. Released on Thursday (September 7), it took merely two days to earn over Rs. 100 crore (domestic). After earning Rs. 75 crore on its opening day, it minted Rs. 53.23 crore on the second day, taking its two-day total to Rs. 128.23 crore.

'Pathaan' (2023)

Before Jawan, the title of the fastest Bollywood movie to enter the club was held by Pathaan. Khan broke his own record to create a new one with Jawan. Pathaan, which also featured Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead, reportedly collected Rs 127.5 crore within two days of its release. It was beaten by Khan's latest release by a narrow margin.

'KGF: Chapter 2' (2022)

Prashanth Neel's KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi version) stands third in the list. According to Sacnilk, the Hindi version minted Rs. 100.74 crore in the first two days at the Indian box office. The pan-India film starred Kannada superstar Yash in the lead role, while Sanjay Dutt essayed the antagonist's character. Actor Raveena Tandon also played a pivotal role in the film.

'Gadar 2' (2023)

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma starrer Gadar 2 is another Bollywood movie that shattered several box office records with its stellar performance. Within three days of its release, the film was able to earn a total of Rs. 135.18 crore, per Sacnilk. Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is the sequel to 2001's Gadar, which starred Deol and Patel in the lead.

'Baahubali: The Conclusion' (2017)

If there is one movie (or franchise) that should be rightly given the tag of India's best and most successful pan-India project, it is SS Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise. It made Prabhas a pan-India superstar and also created a craze for pan-India films. Notably, Baahubali: The Conclusion (Hindi version) took only three days to enter the Rs. 100 crore club, by earning Rs. 128 crore.

