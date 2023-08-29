#NotRamaiyaVastavaiya: SRK's charisma saves the 'Jawan' dance number; MV out

Entertainment

#NotRamaiyaVastavaiya: SRK's charisma saves the 'Jawan' dance number; MV out

Written by Aikantik Bag August 29, 2023 | 02:25 pm 1 min read

'Not Ramaiya Vastaviya' music video is out

With every passing day, the anticipation for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is increasing by folds. As we all wait for the trailer, the makers have released another thumping dance number titled Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya. The King Khan's self-referential song has quirky lyrics and a catchy beat. However, debutant Anirudh Ravichander somehow misses the quintessential Bollywood soul in these Jawan songs.

Twitter Post

Ravichander's album is underwhelming as of now

Ever since Jawan's announcement teaser, fans were anticipating a bumper album by Ravichander. However, the three released songs have not created the much-needed impact as of yet. Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya is crooned by Ravichander, Vishal Dadlani, and Shilpa Rao with choreography by Vaibhavi Merchant. The Atlee directorial releases on September 7 and the cast includes Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone, among others.

Poll Which 'Jawan' song do you like more?

Share this timeline