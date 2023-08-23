Happy birthday, Vaani Kapoor: Her career's 5 best films

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 23, 2023 | 04:10 am 2 min read

Vaani Kapoor, who was last seen in 'Shamshera,' turned 35 years old on Wednesday (August 23)

She made her acting debut in 2013, and since then has only done half a dozen Bollywood films. Yet, she has popularity among fans. Actor Vaani Kapoor, who is celebrating her 35th birthday on Wednesday (August 23), owes her career to Yash Raj Films, the production house which bagged most of her films. On her birthday, we take a look at her popular films.

'Shuddh Desi Romance'

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Shuddh Desi Romance starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead along with Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra. The film marked the Bollywood debut for Kapoor and explored topics such as arranged marriages, live-in relationships, and commitment. It earned praise for the performances of the lead actors, becoming a hit at the box office.

'Befikre'

Aditya Chopra directed and produced the 2016 romantic-comedy drama titled Befikre. Featuring Ranveer Singh and Kapoor in the lead, the film is the only directorial of Chopra that doesn't star Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. Befikre went on to become a financial success but didn't really hit it off with the audience. However, its music did strike the right chord.

'War'

Kapoor has also been a part of Yash Raj Films's spy universe. She starred as the female protagonist in the 2019 film War, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead. Kapoor played a key role in the film directed by Siddharth Anand. After becoming a hit at the box office, the film has been revived for a sequel.

'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'

The first Bollywood film that Kapoor did away from the Yash Raj banner was the 2021 movie Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Playing the lead alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Kapoor essayed the role of a transgender woman while the film sensitively dealt with the subject. It received several Filmfare Awards nominations, including Best Music Director, and went on to win Best Story.

'Shamshera'

Kapoor returned to work with YRF once again with the 2022 movie Shamshera. She was paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, while the film also featured Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the film emerged as a failure at the ticket window, garnering mostly negative reviews. However, the leading couple's chemistry was appreciated by many.

