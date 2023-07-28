Happy birthday, Huma Qureshi: 5 notable roles of the actor

Entertainment

Happy birthday, Huma Qureshi: 5 notable roles of the actor

Written by Namrata Ganguly July 28, 2023 | 11:26 am 2 min read

Huma Qureshi's birthday: Best roles of the actor

Huma Qureshi, the model who worked in theater and then went on to become a Bollywood actor and has now ventured into web series as well, turned 37 today (July 28). A Bachelor's degree holder in History honors from Delhi University, Qureshi has done nearly 30 films and several web series. On her birthday, take a look at her top roles.

'Gangs of Wasseypur'

Qureshi made her Bollywood debut through a supporting role in the iconic Anurag Kashyap-directed black comedy gangster thriller film Gangs of Wasseypur back in 2012. She plays a small-town girl who considers herself to be the prettiest there. "Mohsina tries to copy everything she sees on the big screen in her own little ways. She is heavily influenced by Bollywood," Qureshi described her role.

'Monica, O My Darling'

Qureshi received critical acclaim for her role in the recent crime thriller film Monica, O My Darling, also starring Rajkummar Rao and Radhika Apte. Adapted from the 1989 Japanese novel Burutasu No Shinzou by Keigo Higashino, it follows a suave robotics specialist who joins a homicidal plot after a passionate relationship suddenly changes. But nothing, not even death, is what it seems to be.

'Maharani'

The 2021 drama Maharani streaming on SonyLIV stars Qureshi in the titular role. The political drama is inspired by the events that took place in Bihar in the 1990s when Lalu Prasad Yadav appointed his housewife Rabri Devi as his successor. Plot points based on the Ranvir Sena, left-wing militants, Naxalite groups, the CPI(M) Liberation, 1997 Laxmanpur Bathe massacre, and Fodder Scam get featured.

'Dedh Ishqiya'

Two years after her debut in Gangs of Wasseypur and its second part, she was roped in for a role in yet another black comedy film Dedh Ishqiya directed by Abhishek Chaubey. The film stars Arshad Warsi, Naseeruddin Shah, Madhuri Dixit, Vijay Raaz, and Qureshi. Dedh Ishqiya revolves around two dreadful thieves who discover heaven in the seven phases of love.

'Ek Thi Daayan'

Adapted from the short story Mobius Trips by Mukul Sharma, the 2013 supernatural thriller film Ek Thi Daayan stars Emraan Hashmi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kalki Koechlin, and Qureshi. When talented magician Bobo starts experiencing hallucinations and seeks medical attention, he discovers that a dark spirit is haunting him. The film received positive reviews from critics mainly for the stars' performances.

Share this timeline