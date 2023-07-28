#NewsBytesExclusive: Dev bankrolls film on Draupadi starring Rukmini Maitra

Entertainment

#NewsBytesExclusive: Dev bankrolls film on Draupadi starring Rukmini Maitra

Written by Aikantik Bag July 28, 2023 | 11:03 am 1 min read

Rukmini Maitra bags another big-budget film

Dev Entertainment Ventures backed by superstar Dev of Bengali cinema is getting bigger and bigger. The production house is pushing boundaries by mounting big-budget visual spectacles and their current lineup of films is becoming better with time. As the team gears up for Byomkesh O Durgo Rohosyo's release, the makers teased another exciting announcement recently. But rest assured, we have got the details!

Details of the upcoming magnum opus

As per our information, director Ram Kamal Mukherjee is set to collaborate with the production house on an upcoming film based on Mahabharata's Draupadi. The magnum opus is slated to release in 2024 and Rukmini Maitra will be donning the titular role. Dev has been at the forefront of Bengali cinema for a long time and the actor-turned-producer is aiming to reach newer heights.

The production house's upcoming slate

Interestingly, Mukherjee is already collaborating with the production house on the much-anticipated Binodini: Ekti Natir Upakhyan based on Binodini Dasi aka Noti Binodini. The movie which went on floors in 2022 also stars Maitra in the titular role. The production house has Bagha Jatin slated for Durga Puja 2023 release, too. Further, Dev and Maitra will collaborate with Srijit Mukherji in 2024.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline