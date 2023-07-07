Entertainment

Dev-Srijit Mukherji put 'feud' behind? Actor-director to collaborate in 2024

Dev-Srijit Mukherji put 'feud' behind? Actor-director to collaborate in 2024

Written by Aikantik Bag Edited by Shreya Mukherjee July 07, 2023 | 01:56 pm 1 min read

Dev-Srijit Mukherji to collaborate in 2024

Bengali cinema's superstar Dev and blue-eyed director Srijit Mukherji are set to collaborate after seven long years! Yes, the dynamic duo made an official announcement recently and the project is slated to release in 2024. Fans are elated and are speculating about the upcoming project. Earlier, Dev delivered one of his career-best performances in Mukherji's Zulfiqar in 2016.

It's going to be a period-drama thriller, speculations suggest

It is touted to be a period drama on Battle of Plassey and Dev will be donning the role of Nawab Siraj ud-Daulah. Earlier, Mukherji spoke about this project in an interview. As per speculations, the upcoming film can be a thriller as Mukherji is a wizard in that genre. With Rukmini Maitra's addition to the cast, a romantic angle is highly anticipated too.

Is Dev-Srijit's 'feud' over?

With this announcement, reports of a "feud" between the two have been nipped in the bud. For the unversed, a project called Durgo Rahasya was supposed to be directed by Mukherji who envisioned Anirban Bhattacharya as the famous sleuth Byomkesh Bakshi but the film went into Dev's kitty. Thereafter, Mukherji announced a web series on the same subject. Both projects are currently under production.

Share this timeline