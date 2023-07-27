Dev's 'Byomkesh O Durgo Rohosyo' trailer is sleek yet dramatic

Dev is a bonafide superstar of Bengali cinema and over the years, the actor has been pushing the boundaries. In the last few years, the Golondaaj actor has been venturing into unexplored territories too. His upcoming film Byomkesh O Durgo Rohosyo marks his foray into playing the iconic Bengali satyanweshi (truth-seeker). Now, the makers have released the much-anticipated trailer.

More about the film

Byomkesh Bakshi has been a favorite character among viewers and over the years, many adept actors have donned this character. Dev's interpretation is much more suave and over-the-top. The Sharadindu Bandopadhyay novel titled Durgo Rahasya is a gripping story and the upcoming Birsa Dasgupta directorial promises same thrill. The cast includes Rukmini Maitra, Ambarish Bhattacharya, Rajatava Dutta, and others. It releases on August 11.

