Daisy Shah's 'Mystery of the Tattoo' trailer disappoints

Written by Aikantik Bag August 17, 2023 | 01:21 pm 1 min read

'Mystery of the Tattoo' trailer is out

Mystery of the Tattoo is an upcoming Hindi crime thriller that is set to release on September 1, 2023. The makers have now unveiled the trailer of the same and it seems like a big-budget college project. The film seems to have an exciting casting combination but lacks in its storytelling. It will also mark the debut of actor Rohit Raaj.

Star-studded cast unlikely to save the film

The upcoming thriller's trailer is dodgy and pretentious, to say the least, and it is headlined by Daisy Shah. The cast includes Arjun Rampal and Ameesha Patel in pivotal roles. The movie is helmed and penned by Kalaiarasi Sathappan. The project is bankrolled by Pickle Entertainment. The film is cranked by LK Vijay and the music is helmed by Abhinav Shekhar.

