#BoxOfficeCollection: 'RRKPK' surpasses Rs. 100 crore mark; promises new wonders

Written by Aikantik Bag August 07, 2023 | 10:19 am 1 min read

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is just another feather in Karan Johar's cap! Yes, the romantic comedy has surpassed the Rs. 100 crore mark in its second weekend and fans are in awe of this full-on family entertainer. This is Johar's most critically acclaimed work and will definitely mark the start of a new barrage of quintessential Bollywood romance.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs. 13.5 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 105.08 crore. The film is headlined by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh and it marks the latter's return to the box office after a series of flops. The cast includes Tota Roy Chowdhury, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi, among others.

