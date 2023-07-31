Saiyami Kher-Abhishek Bachchan's 'Ghoomer' posters out; release date inside

Written by Aikantik Bag July 31, 2023 | 01:39 pm 1 min read

'Ghoomer' to release in theaters on August 18

R Balki's upcoming directorial Ghoomer is in the buzz for quite some time. The film is on its festival run and now the makers have revealed its theatrical release date. The sports drama is slated to release on August 18. The film is slated to premiere at the coveted Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 (IFFM). The makers also shared new posters.

Story, cast, and crew of the film

The posters feature Kher and Abhishek Bachchan and their look is quite promising. The movie revolves around the life of a paraplegic sportsperson played by Kher. The cast also includes Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi. The music is helmed by Amit Trivedi, whereas lyrics are penned by Swanand Kirkire and Kausar Munir. The project is bankrolled by Hope Film Makers and Saraswati Entertainment.

