Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 20, 2023 | 01:50 pm 3 min read

Tajdar Amrohi has reportedly denied taking any legal action against Manish Malhotra over biopic on Meena Kumari

Bollywood's most loved fashion designer, Manish Malhotra is reportedly gearing up for his directorial debut. Per reports, Malhotra is planning to make a biopic on Meena Kumari. Further, there were reports that Kumari's stepson, Tajdar Amrohi, was to seek legal action against Malhotra. However, these claims have now been denied by Amrohi, who questioned why filmmakers were after his parents only.

Why does this story matter?

Malhotra is reportedly set to direct a biopic on the late veteran actor. The project is reported to be led by Kriti Sanon in the titular role, but there's no official confirmation on it by either of them. Meanwhile, Amrohi has questioned why filmmakers only want to make films about his parents, and not other yesteryear stars such as Nargis Dutt, Madhubala, and others.

Amrohi on reports regarding legal action on Malhotra

Recent reports claimed that Amrohi was to sue Malhotra over the biopic but decided otherwise after his lawyer's suggestion. "It would come across as I am publicity hungry. I am making enemies in vain. I don't want to do that. People would think I am publicity hungry, but I am not that way," Amrohi told Bollywood Bubble in an interview.

'Is this only Bollywood couple left to make film on?'

He also questioned moviemakers on why they only wished to make films about his parents. "Is this the only couple in Bollywood left to make a film on? With all due respect to Nargis ji, Vyjanthimala ji, Reena Rai, Madhubala, Parveen Babi, and Geeta Bali, there are many names. Why aren't they making films about them? Why are they only behind my parents?"

Amrohi threw shade on his equation with Malhotra

Further, Amrohi, who is the son of filmmaker Kamal Amrohi, spoke at length about the designer, saying that he is a "very good person." "(Malhotra) has done nothing wrong with me, why should I spoil his image? There can be a misunderstanding and the film hasn't even started yet. He is a friend of me and my family," Amrohi told the interviewer.

Malhotra yet to take NOC from Amrohi

Although Amrohi has reportedly confirmed not seeking any legal action against the designer for a project which not yet has officially been announced, he confirmed that Malhotra is yet to seek approval from him over the biopic. When asked if he is planning to reach out to the designer over this matter, Amrohi said that it's Malhotra who should be calling him.

