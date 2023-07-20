'All My Children' actor Nick Benedict dies aged 77

Entertainment

'All My Children' actor Nick Benedict dies aged 77

Written by Aikantik Bag July 20, 2023 | 12:49 pm 1 min read

Nick Benedict dies aged 77

Veteran actor Nick Benedict passed away on July 14, following complications after a spinal surgery in Arizona, per reports. He was 77. The actor was a known face for his roles in major soaps like All My Children, The Young and the Restless and Days of Our Lives. Back in early July, his family set up a GoFundMe link for his medical expenses.

Benedict was suffering since early July

Benedict's wife Ginger had set up the link. The description read, "On July 2nd, Sunday, Nick had emergency spinal cord surgery. On July 4th he was admitted to hospice. He is paralyzed from the neck down. He will need constant care and support." The fund was set up to "raise money to help with bills, food, and any medical expenses that may arise."

Benedict's career in a nutshell

Benedict was born into a family of acting. His father was Richard Benedict, a noted actor and director of his time. Nick made his acting debut in 1955 with the series Wiretapper. In a career spanning almost five decades, he has worked on several projects which include Mission: Impossible TV series episode called The Vault. His last appearance was in 2001.

Share this timeline