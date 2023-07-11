Entertainment

Emmy Nominations 2023: Here's when and how to watch announcement

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 11, 2023 | 04:50 pm 2 min read

Emmy nominations: Know when and where to watch

Emmy Awards is set to return with a bang! Before the main event, the excitement is building up as the Emmy nominations are set to be announced. Emmy Award-nominated actor Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy chairman Frank Scherma will grace the stage on Tuesday at 9:00pm to reveal the nominees across major Emmy Award categories. Here's where to watch the nomination ceremony.

Where to watch Emmy nominations announcement live?

If you are someone who is eagerly awaiting the announcement of the nominees, you can stream the event online through the official Emmy Awards website. For the very first time, the nominations will be live-streamed on Lionsgate Play's YouTube channel at 9:00pm IST on Tuesday. For the main event, Lionsgate Play—for the third consecutive year—will serve as the streaming partner.

Emmy Awards statuette got a makeover to mark 75th anniversary

To mark the 75th anniversary of the awards, the Television Academy announced a special enhancement for the prestigious Emmy statuette. To commemorate this milestone, the base of the award, which depicts a female figure with wings holding up a globe-like sphere, will feature an etched number "75." The Academy noted that it drew inspiration from the periodic Halley's Comet, which reappears every 75 years.

Here's everything to know about the star-studded main event

Emmy will return this year on September 18 and is scheduled to commence at 8:00pm ET (5:30am IST on September 19). The 75th edition of the Emmys is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, and the Creative Arts Emmys are scheduled for September 9 and 10. With favorites such as Ted Lasso, Succession, and The White Lotus, the competition promises to be fierce.

Meanwhile, will SAG-AFTRA's strike directly impact the Emmys?

As per Deadline, SAG-AFTRA (the Screen Actors Guild) strike will not directly impact the award ceremonies, including the Emmys, as these events are covered by SAG-AFTRA Network Television Code, which does not expire until July 2024. Still, a strike by the union would eventually prevent members from attending, including the actors—who are members of this union—wouldn't be able to cross the picket line.

