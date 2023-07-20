'Oppenheimer' character guide: Key players in Christopher Nolan's historic thriller

The silver screen is about to ignite (quite literally) with the highly-anticipated debut of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer on Friday. Based on the pivotal figure behind the development of the atomic bomb, J Robert Oppenheimer, the film boasts an epic ensemble cast. Before you step into the theaters to watch this historic thriller, here's a character guide to help you navigate the world of Oppenheimer.

Cillian Murphy as J Robert Oppenheimer

A veteran in Nolan's films, Cillian Murphy has collaborated with the director on movies like Inception and Dunkirk and has portrayed The Scarecrow in all three of Nolan's Batman films. However, Oppenheimer marks the first time that Murphy takes on a lead role in a Nolan film. This time, the actor plays Oppenheimer—a central player in the Manhattan Project during World War II.

Emily Blunt as Katherine 'Kitty' Oppenheimer

After the release of Oppenheimer's trailer, Emily Blunt, who is a newcomer in Nolan's world, emerged as another standout member. In the film, Blunt will be seen as Kitty Oppenheimer—a German American biologist and botanist who was a member of the Communist Party. Kitty, who got married to Oppenheimer in 1940, is seen as the wife who struggles to handle her husband's work-related anxiety.

Matt Damon as Leslie Groves; Robert Downey Jr. as Strauss

Adding to the already star-studded cast is Matt Damon, who will be seen as Leslie Groves, the man who was responsible for the construction of the Pentagon and the lead of the Manhattan Project. Looking almost unrecognizable, the beloved Iron Man star, Robert Downey Jr. will be portraying Lewis Strauss—a naval officer who served two terms on the US Atomic Energy Commission.

Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock; Benny Safdie as Edward Teller

After mesmerizing audiences in films like Midsommar and Little Women, Florence Pugh will be seen as Jean Tatlock. Tatlock—a psychiatrist—was a member of the Communist Party, and had a romantic relationship with Oppenheimer. Meanwhile, Benny Safdie—best known for directing Uncut Gems—will be seen essaying Edward Teller—a physicist who worked on the Manhattan Project. He was also known as the "father of the hydrogen bomb."

Meet all the extended cast of 'Oppenheimer'

While we mentioned the major cast members along with their confirmed roles in Nolan's Oppenheimer, there are still over a dozen actors slated to appear in the film. The rest of the talented actors who will be making prominent appearances in the film include Gary Oldman, Matthew Modine, Emma Dumont, Gustaf Skarsgård, Rami Malek, Jack Quaid, Casey Affleck, Olivia Thirlby, Olli Haaskivi, among others.

