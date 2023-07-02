Entertainment

'Metro In Dino': Anurag Basu's spin-off anthology locks release date

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 02, 2023 | 06:56 pm 2 min read

Anurag Basu's 'Metro In Dino' locks release date

Ever since the project Metro In Dino was announced, fans have been waiting eagerly to experience Anurag Basu's incredible storytelling once again, delving into the themes of love, life, and loss. Initially, reports suggested that the highly-anticipated anthology film would be released on December 8. However, the latest update from the markers has clarified that the film will hit the theaters in March 2024.

Why does this story matter?

Metro In Dino serves as a stand-alone sequel to the critically acclaimed 2007 film Life In A... Metro. The previous installment featured actors like Kangana Ranaut, Shiney Ahuja, Shilpa Shetty, Dharmendra, Irrfan Khan, and Kay Kay Menon in the lead. Notably, Basu's last directorial, Ludo (2020), garnered praise from audiences. With the exciting announcement, the anticipation for the upcoming film continues to grow.

Team shared announcement post on social media

The makers and several cast members of Metro In Dino on Sunday shared the release date announcement on social media. The film will be out on March 29, 2024, coinciding with Good Friday next year. The storyline of the film, which is set to captivate audiences, is said to depict the bittersweet relationships of the common people in a modern-day setting.

Meet the cast of 'Metro In Dino'

With the heartwarming stories of modern-day couples at its helm, the upcoming sequel boasts an ensemble cast. Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh will grace the screen in this movie. Notably, Sen Sharma is the sole cast member from the first installment to reprise her role in the sequel.

Take a look at what Roy Kapur posted

Meanwhile, here's everything about the movie

The upcoming film is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series in association with Anurag Basu Productions Private Limited. To compliment the film's mood of love, the music score will be crafted by Pritam, whose compositions are expected to elevate the overall cinematic experience. The music composer is known for his remarkable songs in the first installments, including In Dino, Alvida, and O Meri Jaan.

