Who is Jad Hadid—model lambasted by Salman Khan on #BiggBossOTT2

Written by Isha Sharma July 02, 2023 | 04:50 pm 3 min read

Who is 'Bigg Boss' contestant Jad Hadid?

Jad Hadid is one of the most popular contestants in Bigg Boss OTT 2. He made his way to everyone's hearts when he shared how he maneuvered through life despite personal and financial adversities. However, his image has taken a hit in the last few days due to his questionable behavior with female contestants, and host Salman Khan even called him out during Saturday's episode.

Hadid was slammed due to these incidents

Khan was angry with Hadid due to two instances—the first one involved kissing Akanksha Puri during a task and then later calling her a bad kisser, and the second one involved showing his posterior to Bebika Dhurve during the middle of a heated argument. Khan asked Hadid if "such things are allowed in Dubai/GCC" and stressed Bigg Boss is also watched by family audiences.

Hadid has reportedly modeled for several top brands

Per IMDb, Hadid was born in Lebanon in January 1986 and gained fame by walking at fashion events like the Beirut Fashion Week, where he represented the brand Faraz Manan. He was reportedly also seen in the 2011 drama Out Loud. After modeling for several notable brands, Hadid has established himself as one of the biggest names in the profession in the Middle East.

Family: He has 4-year-old daughter

Hadid revealed on BB how he practically raised himself since his parents weren't a part of his life growing up. He has also spoken briefly about his ex-wife Ramona Khalil, with whom he has a four-year-old daughter Cattleya Hadid. Even though the couple is no longer together, they continue to co-parent the child. He has also shared several images/videos with his daughter on Instagram.

How has Hadid performed so far?

Since Hadid cannot speak or understand Hindi, several housemates translate things for him, with some even encouraging him to try his hands at the language—often with hilarious consequences. In the Bigg Boss house, he is close to Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, and Puri. However, the extreme physical affection he displays toward all the female participants has been heavily criticized repeatedly on social media.

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': All about contestants, their professions

Bigg Boss OTT 2 can be watched on JioCinema; new episodes are added at 9:00pm every day. There is also a live feed available for ardent BB devotees. In addition to Hadid, TV actors Falaq Naaz, Avinash Sachdev, dentist and face reader Dhurve, YouTuber Abhishek Malhan, model-actor Puri, TV and film actor Shankar, and influencer Rani are currently locked up in the house.

