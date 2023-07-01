Entertainment

#BiggBossOTT2: Jad Hadid labels Akanksha Puri as 'bad kisser'

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 01, 2023 | 09:39 pm 3 min read

Akanksha Puri expressed her discomfort with the kiss she shared with Jad Hadid during a recent task on 'BB OTT2'

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been capturing headlines with each new episode. Recently, a controversial moment unfolded when Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri were seen engaged in a 30-second kiss as part of a task. Following the task, both participants shared their reactions to the incident. While Puri expressed her discomfort with the kiss, Hadid controversially labeled Puri as a "bad kisser."

Hadid called Puri 'bad kisser' after task

During a conversation with co-contestant Avinash Sachdeva, Hadid stated that Puri is a "bad kisser," and both of them laughed over it. Pooja Bhatt, who was also present there, criticized Hadid's comment by saying, "What do you think the poor girl would do if she was asked to kiss in front of the whole world? I am sorry, I absolutely disapprove of it."

'I'm gay': Hadid responded to Bhatt after criticism

In response to Bhatt's disapproval, Hadid stated, "It's just my opinion." The actor-filmmaker then advised him to share his opinion with Puri rather than discuss it with others in the house. Bhatt added, "It's just boy talk, right? I thought you were a man, not a boy." Hadid quickly responded, "I'm gay." Later, Bhatt expressed her thoughts to Falaq, saying, "It was really uncool."

Earlier, Puri mentioned kiss with Hadid made her uncomfortable

Earlier, Puri allegedly expressed her desire to discuss the kiss with Hadid, but the Lebanese model (Hadid) revealed that the kiss didn't "make him feel anything." Previously, Puri had mentioned feeling uncomfortable during the kiss. "I wanted Hadid to understand that as an Indian female artist, the kiss made me feel awkward. I expected him to come and speak with me," she had said.

'BB's 30-second lip-lock task enraged netizens

Meanwhile, the kiss sparked a significant controversy on social media. A section of audiences criticized the reality show, labeling it as "TRP hungry." Some also called Sachdev "cheap" for making Hadid and Puri kiss each other. Furthermore, netizens also pointed out host Khan's previous statement regarding the show's second season, where he expressed his hope for it not to be too "uncensored and unfiltered."

What exactly happened?

On Thursday (June 29), Sachdev proposed a dare, suggesting that Hadid and Puri should kiss as part of the task. In response to the dare, both the contestants engaged in a brief lip-lock for approximately 30 seconds. A video capturing this moment circulated on social media, showcasing other housemates cheering them on. However, co-contestant Bhatt appeared uneasy and requested them to halt the task.

