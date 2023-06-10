Entertainment

'The Kerala Story' director Sudipto to make film on Maoists

Sudipto Sen's untitled next will reunite him with 'The Kerala Story' producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah

Filmmaker Sudipto Sen rose to fame after the success of The Kerala Story. Starring Adah Sharma in the lead, the movie was at the center of multiple controversies. Yet, it succeeded in shattering many box office records, including becoming one of the highest-grossing films of 2023. Now, Sen is gearing up for his next project, which will reportedly be based on the Maoists.

Why does this story matter?

Sen's TKS was made tax-free in many states governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Madhya Pradesh. Though the makers did benefit from the controversies revolving around the film, Sen wanted to avoid these. In an exclusive conversation with NewsBytes, he said, "Our journey was difficult, but at the same time, I didn't want to make it a political slogan but a cinema."

Sen partners with Vipul Amrutlal Shah again

Confirming his next directorial venture to ETimes, Sen said it would be based on the 50 years of the Maoist movement in India. He will be partnering with Vipul Amrutlal Shah once again for it. "I will be directing this film for my The Kerala Story producer Vipul Shah ji. Working with him on The Kerala Story was an extremely satisfying experience," he said.

Sen on his upcoming titles

Apart from the untitled next, Sen will also be directing another movie for film producer Sandeep Singh, an announcement of which is expected soon, said reports. Sen also confirmed the project with Singh, adding that "contractual details are being worked out." But before the film with Singh, Sen will be directing Shah's project as part of his commitment.

Meanwhile, 'TKS' minted Rs. 35 lakh on Day 36

The box office collections for The Kerala Story have slowed down since its release. On day 36 (Friday) of it in cinema halls, it collected Rs. 35 lakh, per Sacnilk. The film, which was released on May 5, has raked in a total of Rs. 238.82 crore so far. It entered the Rs. 200 crore club on the 18th day of its release.

