Humanoids compete in football, athletics at China's first 'robot Olympics'

China has kicked off its three-day sports event for humanoid robots , the World Humanoid Robot Games. The competition features 280 teams from 16 countries, including the US, Germany, and Brazil. Among the participants are robots from Chinese companies such as Unitree and Fourier. The event is organized by several bodies, including the Beijing municipal government, highlighting China's commitment to advancing robotics technology.

Competition categories Robots to compete in sports and real-world challenges The robots will compete in a range of sports such as football, track and field, and table tennis. They will also take on robot-specific challenges like sorting medicines, handling materials, and providing cleaning services. This diverse range of competitions is designed to show off the capabilities of these advanced machines in real-world scenarios.

Government support China's push into robotics China's push into robotics comes as the country faces an aging population and slowing economic growth. The industry has received over $20 billion in government subsidies in the last year. Beijing also plans to set up a one trillion yuan ($137 billion) fund to back AI and robotics start-ups, further emphasizing its commitment to this emerging sector.