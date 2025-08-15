LOADING...
Home / News / Technology News / Humanoids compete in football, athletics at China's first 'robot Olympics'
Summarize
Humanoids compete in football, athletics at China's first 'robot Olympics'
The event features 280 teams from 16 countries

Humanoids compete in football, athletics at China's first 'robot Olympics'

By Mudit Dube
Aug 15, 2025
11:26 am
What's the story

China has kicked off its three-day sports event for humanoid robots, the World Humanoid Robot Games. The competition features 280 teams from 16 countries, including the US, Germany, and Brazil. Among the participants are robots from Chinese companies such as Unitree and Fourier. The event is organized by several bodies, including the Beijing municipal government, highlighting China's commitment to advancing robotics technology.

Competition categories

Robots to compete in sports and real-world challenges

The robots will compete in a range of sports such as football, track and field, and table tennis. They will also take on robot-specific challenges like sorting medicines, handling materials, and providing cleaning services. This diverse range of competitions is designed to show off the capabilities of these advanced machines in real-world scenarios.

Government support

China's push into robotics

China's push into robotics comes as the country faces an aging population and slowing economic growth. The industry has received over $20 billion in government subsidies in the last year. Beijing also plans to set up a one trillion yuan ($137 billion) fund to back AI and robotics start-ups, further emphasizing its commitment to this emerging sector.

Past events

China's previous attempt at hosting a humanoid robot marathon

China has hosted several high-profile robotics events lately, including the world's first humanoid robot marathon in Beijing. However, the marathon was marred by some robots emitting smoke during the race and others failing to finish it. Despite these hiccups, industry experts believe such competitions are essential for pushing humanoid robots toward real-world applications.