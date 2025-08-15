Next Article
Critical security flaws found in Adobe apps: Update now
If you use Adobe apps like Photoshop, Illustrator, or InDesign, there's an important alert from the Indian government this week (August 2025).
CERT-In has found serious security issues that could let hackers sneak into your system on both Windows and Mac.
The fix? Update your Adobe software right away to stay safe.
Update your apps to avoid data theft
The flaws could let attackers run code or grab sensitive info without you knowing.
Adobe has already shared its bulletin for these issues and advised users to update their apps.
If you rely on these tools for school, work, or just for fun—don't wait! Install those updates now to keep your data protected.