Google's new AI tool helps you find the cheapest flights

Google has launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool called 'Flight Deals' on its flight search platform, Google Flights. The innovative feature is designed to help users find the best deals without having to tweak dates, destinations, or filters manually. Instead of adjusting various parameters like dates and destinations, users can simply describe their travel preferences in natural language.

User experience How the AI tool works The AI tool, as Google explained in a blog post, is targeted at flexible travelers who prioritize saving money. It allows users to describe their desired trip in simple terms, like "week-long trip this winter to a city with great food, nonstop only" or "10-day ski trip to a world-class resort with fresh powder." The tool then uses Google's AI and real-time data from hundreds of airlines and booking sites to find matching bargains.

Availability How to use 'Flight Deals' The 'Flight Deals' tool is now live in beta for users in the US, Canada, and India. To use it, all you have to do is visit the Google Flights website or app and select 'Flight Deals' from the top-left menu. You can then type your trip details in plain language and view AI-generated results with matching destinations and fares from hundreds of airlines and booking sites.