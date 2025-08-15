Next Article
iPhone 17 series to cost $50 more than iPhone 16
Apple's iPhone 17 series is landing this September.
The iPhone 17 Pro will start at $1,049 (about ₹91,735), which is $50 more than last year's model—but you get double the base storage at 256GB.
Expect similar price changes for the Air and Pro Max versions too.
What to expect from the iPhone 17 series
Both the Pro and Pro Max get a fresh look with an aluminum build and a full-width horizontal camera bar.
Sizes stay the same as before—6.3-inch for the Pro, 6.9 for the Pro Max—but inside there's Apple's new A19 Pro chip for faster performance.
Camera upgrades are big this year: a sharper 24MP front camera and a powerful 48MP telephoto lens.
Plus, you'll have four color options to pick from: orange, dark blue, silver, and black—and improved display durability to top it off.