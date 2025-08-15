iPhone 17 series to cost $50 more than iPhone 16

What to expect from the iPhone 17 series

Both the Pro and Pro Max get a fresh look with an aluminum build and a full-width horizontal camera bar.

Sizes stay the same as before—6.3-inch for the Pro, 6.9 for the Pro Max—but inside there's Apple's new A19 Pro chip for faster performance.

Camera upgrades are big this year: a sharper 24MP front camera and a powerful 48MP telephoto lens.

Plus, you'll have four color options to pick from: orange, dark blue, silver, and black—and improved display durability to top it off.