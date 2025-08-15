Google celebrates India's 79th Independence Day with vibrant doodle

Created by artists Makarand Narkar and Sonal Vasave from Boomranng Studio, each letter in " Google " is made from unique regional styles—think Jaipur's blue pottery or West Bengal's terracotta relief. Look closely and you'll spot nods to India's wins in space exploration, cricket, chess, and cinema—all woven into the design.

Meanwhile, in India, we are celebrating with flag hoisting, cultural shows

The day's big moment is Prime Minister Modi raising the flag at Delhi's Red Fort.

All over India, people join in with their own flag hoisting events, cultural shows, kite flying, and streets full of the Tricolor.

It's a day for music and stories that remember how India became the world's largest democracy—peacefully.