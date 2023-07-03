Entertainment

'OMG 2': Akshay Kumar drops new poster, teaser coming soon

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 03, 2023 | 02:25 pm 3 min read

'OMG 2' is slated to hit theaters on August 11

Khiladi Kumar is all set to grace theaters with his highly-anticipated OMG 2 on August 11. On Monday, Akshay Kumar announced that the upcoming film will get a teaser soon, raising the bar of anticipation for the upcoming drama film. Written and directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 serves as a sequel to the 2012 eponymous film, which featured Paresh Rawal and Kumar.

Why does this story matter?

Kumar's announcement comes a day after the news of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal being postponed from its August 11 release date to now December 1. OMG 2 will still face a clash with Gadar 2. This aside, Rajinikanth's Jailer is slated to hit theaters on August 10, while Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut project, Heart of Stone, will also premiere on Netflix on August 11.

Poster reveals a closer look at Kumar as Lord Shiva

The new poster gives a clear and closer look at Kumar's character as Lord Shiva in OMG 2. Sharing the poster with his fans, Kumar wrote, "OMG2 in theaters on August 11. Teaser Drops Soon (sic)." In the poster, Kumar can be seen donning a wig, and blue paint on his neck, while adorning ash on his forehead, all of which symbolizes Lord Shiva.

Take a look at the new poster here

Meet the other cast members of 'OMG 2'

OMG 2 is a star-studded affair with Kumar leading the pack alongside talented actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Arun Govil, and Aamir Naik. Sharing the poster featuring Tripathi, Kumar wrote in Hindi, "See you on the path of truth (sic)." Notably, the film is based on the Indian education system and will explore themes such as college admissions.

Here's another poster from the upcoming film

Kumar's fans warned him not to make fun of Gods

After the debacle of Adipurush—which infuriated Indian audiences for misrepresenting the revered epic, Ramayana—many followers and fans of Kumar warned him not to make fun of Hindu Gods in the upcoming film. A user wrote, "Expecting you to not make fun of Hinduism and Hindu Lords in the movie." Another fan wrote, "We need these kinds of movies, not the Housefull franchise."

'OMG 2' vs 'Gadar 2': Battle of the beloved sequels

Are you ready to witness a battle of the beloved sequels this Independence Day? For those unaware, Gadar 2 is a sequel to the 2001 film, directed by Anil Sharma, with a story written by Shaktimaan Talwar. This upcoming clash of titans has generated significant excitement, as well as anticipation as the first installment of both films was immensely successful at the box office.

