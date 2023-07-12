Happy birthday, Evelyn Sharma: Interesting facts about 'YJHD' actor

Entertainment

Happy birthday, Evelyn Sharma: Interesting facts about 'YJHD' actor

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 12, 2023 | 09:35 am 2 min read

Evelyn Sharma is most loved for essaying the role of Lara in Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'

Bollywood actor Evelyn Sharma turned 37 years old on Wednesday. Best known for Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Sharma has been a part of many films, including Saaho. On the special occasion of her birthday, we bring to you some interesting facts about the actor- her personal life, early days in her career, and more; take a look.

She's a German national by birth

Not many must be aware of the fact that Sharma is German by birth. She was born in Frankfurt. Her mother hails from Germany while her father is a Punjabi. She moved to India around 2011 to discover "a new side" of herself. When it comes to food and beverages, Sharma is a desi at heart who loves, chai, paratha, and biriyani.

She debuted within a year of moving to India

Sharma entered the film industry in the year 2012, just a year after she settled in India. She marked her acting debut with the movie Sydney With Love, which featured her in a role as a foreigner. Later, she went on to act in many films including Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Issaq, Nautanki Saala, and Yaariyan, where she played varied characters.

Before films, she did many TV commercials

Although Sharma is best known for her role in the Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer as Lara, she began her career as an actor in TV commercials. She was seen in a body lotion advertisement that featured her and actor Ayaz Khan. It was this very commercial that got her a big break in the Hindi film industry.

Anupam Kher helped her with Hindi

Bollywood has been warm to newcomers of different nationalities trying to make their mark including Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nargis Fakhri. Sharma believes that despite her accented Hindi, she still received much love and appreciation in the industry from her friends and colleagues, and also from her fans. It was Anupam Kher who helped her with spoken English during Main Tera Hero.

Sharma bought her first property in Mumbai in 2019

After completing nearly a decade since her Bollywood debut, Sharma successfully (and proudly) bought her first home in Mumbai. She bought a new flat in the suburbs, and wrote, "I've cut a lot of ribbons in my life... but none has ever been as special as the one to my own home! Thank you, to my 10 years in #Bollywood."

Share this timeline